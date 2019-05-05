Record-breaking Hope and Campbell set up crushing Windies win

West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope

Shai Hope and John Campbell tormented Ireland with a record-breaking stand as West Indies started the Tri-Nation Series with a crushing 196-run win on Sunday.

Hope and Campbell combined for the highest one-day international opening partnership of 365 at Clontarf, where the Windies posted a mammoth 381-3 just under four weeks before their Cricket World Cup opener against Pakistan.

Their opening pair shattered the previous best of 304 and only just missed out on the biggest for any wicket in an ODI, which fellow West Indians Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels set with 372 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Campbell smashed 179 from 137 balls - his maiden ODI hundred - and the classy Hope made 170 off 152 deliveries on a miserable afternoon for the Ireland bowlers, two days after they gave England a scare.

Barry McCarthy finally got the breakthrough by removing Campbell, who struck six sixes and 15 fours, and he also saw the back of Hope after the wicketkeeper-batsman had found the ropes 22 times and cleared the boundary twice.

Ireland were in the mire on 21-3 after Kemar Roach (2-28) struck twice in a lively early burst and Lorcan Tucker was pinned lbw.

Kevin O'Brien made 68, but Ashley Nurse took 4-51 and Shannon Gabriel claimed 3-44 as the Windies coasted to a second-biggest win against a full ICC member.