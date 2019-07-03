×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rohit and Bumrah are the best around - Kohli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
103   //    03 Jul 2019, 00:30 IST
RohitSharma - cropped
Rohit Sharma en route to 104

Virat Kohli hailed Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as "the best around" after they helped send India into the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

India booked their last-four place with a 28-run win over Bangladesh on Tuesday, set in motion by Rohit's brilliant 92-ball 104 - his fourth century of the tournament.

A chase of 315 always looked beyond the Tigers, yet Bumrah made absolutely sure with a stunning spell to end the match, collecting wickets from consecutive balls to bowl Bangladesh out for 286.

In the post-match presentation, Kohli took the opportunity to pick out both players for individual praise.

"I have been watching [Rohit] for years now and I have been saying openly, in my opinion, he is the best one-day player around," the captain said.

"When he plays like that, it's a joy to watch. He's having the tournament of his life. We are so, so delighted to see him bat the way he is, because when he plays well, we know we are heading towards a big score.

"That's all we need in the changing room. When he plays like that with so much confidence, all the guys in the changing room get so much confidence watching him play.

"I'm really, really happy for him. He's really going well and hopefully, with three more games to go, he can put two big scores there."

Advertisement

Turning to top-ranked bowler Bumrah, Kohli continued: "Bumrah's overs were always going to be crucial, so that's why we stopped him after four overs initially.

"He is someone you can bank on at any time in the game. He's a world-class bowler, the best in the world at the moment. There's a good reason for that. He's been bowling consistently well."

Tamim Iqbal dropped Rohit early on, but Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was not ready to acknowledge that moment as a turning point.

"With a batsman like Rohit Sharma in such good form, it obviously affects it," he said. "But that's what happens in cricket. We can't blame it just on that catch."

And Mortaza rued Bangladesh's failure to produce their own big-scoring partnership in the manner of Rohit and KL Rahul's opening stand.

"If one of them could have made 80 or 90 then it would have been a different match," he said. "With 47 and 41 [two of Bangladesh's three biggest stands], it's asking too much."

Advertisement
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah head into the World Cup as top-ranked ODI batsman and bowler
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Rohit and Dhoni’s successful stints as IPL captains are good news for Kohli-led India in the upcoming tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India: Why India are likely to have too much firepower for the Caribbean side
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah saves the day for Virat Kohli yet again
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 ways Virat Kohli has matured as a captain
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Virat Kohli is the right leader for India
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing the role of each player in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli rates Rohit Sharma's century as the best ever knock from him | India vs South Africa
RELATED STORY
Rohit makes yet another hundred as India reach last four
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs MI: Bumrah goes one-up on 'Cheeku bhaiya' Kohli
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us