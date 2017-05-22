Rohit: Team unity key to Mumbai success

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said the hallmark of his side is they are all able to chip in with key contributions.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 03:08 IST

Rohit Sharma felt Mumbai Indians' "team unity" made the difference after they won a record third Indian Premier League title with a dramatic one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday.

Pune looked set for a maiden IPL crown when they needed only seven to win from five balls after Manoj Tiwary hit the first ball of the final over from Mitchell Johnson to the boundary at a raucous Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Former Australia paceman Johnson hit back by dismissing Tiwary and Steve Smith (51) from the next two balls and Dan Christian could only score two off the last delivery with four needed to win.

Krunal Pandya top scored with 47 as Mumbai could only post 129-8, but that proved to be enough as Johnson (3-26), Jasprit Bumrah (2-26), Lasith Malinga and Karn Sharma made key impacts with the ball.

"I personally feel it's how you prepare at the start of the tournament, getting your combinations right and going on to the field I feel that's the most critical part of winning a tournament," said Rohit.

"I also feel individuals can win you a few games, but what is required to win a championship is team unity, team work and intelligence. These are the few factors I believe is very critical to win a championship.

"That's what we spoke about at the start of the tournament, if you look at all three titles we won, we had probably one batsman in the top five winning the first two titles and no batsmen this year in the top five.

"That is a little bit sad, but it goes to show different individuals have come up at different time and taken responsibility. That is the hallmark of this team, especially this year. We have had a few guys who have put their hand up and performed and delivered when it was necessary.

"We have never relied on one individual to win us the game and today was the perfect example. The bowling unit came in together, we've got a few youngsters and a few legends of the game in our bowling unit, it was a combination of both things and we gelled quite nicely."