Rohit, Yadav star as Mumbai Indians clinch pole position

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hit 55 not out

Mumbai Indians claimed top spot in the Indian Premier League with a convincing nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

With Chennai Super Kings losing earlier in the day, Mumbai knew a home win would be enough to ensure pole position heading into the play-offs.

And, having restricted their opponents to 133-7 in the first innings, the hosts made light work of Kolkata's bowling attack.

Captain Rohit Sharma was the star, hitting an unbeaten 55, with Suryakumar Yadav (46 not out) also getting in on the act as the Indians reached their total for the loss of just one wicket.

Mumbai, who finish top courtesy of a better net run rate, will meet second-place Chennai in the first qualifier at Chepauk, while Kolkata's defeat means Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch the last available play-off spot.

PANDYA BROTHERS KEEP IT TIGHT AS MALINGA DOES THE DAMAGE

After losing the toss, Kolkata were put into bat, and an impressive 38 from Chris Lynn had them 49-0 at the end of the first powerplay.

But all-rounder Hardik Pandya stepped up, claiming Lynn's fellow opener Shubman Gill with his first ball.

While his brother Krunal kept it tight with an impressive 0-14, Hardik Pandya took Lynn's wicket in the eighth over, setting the stage for Sri Lanka international Lasith Malinga (3-35) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-31) to sweep up.

SHARMA, YADAV EASE TO VICTORY

Defending just 133, Kolkata's slim hopes were dealt a further blow in the first over – Quinton de Kock slamming Sandeep Warrier for six in the third ball of the first over.

Matters were made worse in the fourth over, Andre Russell going for 21 in six balls, with Rohit cutting for a four before De Kock hit successive sixes.

De Kock's knock came to an end when Dinesh Karthik pulled off a brilliant catch, but that was all the visitors could muster.

Rohit had settled well and made his way to a measured 50 while Yadav ran riot, striking five fours and two sixes – the latter of which was a huge maximum down mid-wicket – to wrap up the win in style.