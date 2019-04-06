×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Russell running riot: Andre's prolific IPL season so far

Omnisport
NEWS
News
78   //    06 Apr 2019, 21:06 IST
Andre Russell - cropped
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell

The Rajasthan Royals attack could be forgiven for feeling nervous as they prepare to come up against the in-form Andre Russell on Sunday.

In the opening weeks of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder has proven unstoppable, not only scoring consistently but doing so at astonishing speed.

The powerful West Indies international has thumped 207 runs in four innings at a sensational strike-rate of 268.83.

Russell is also averaging a six every three and a half balls he faces, having smashed 22 maximums from 77 deliveries. 

We take a look at Russell's innings in the tournament so far, including a spectacular knock that helped KKR complete an unlikely chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

March 24: Sunrisers Hyderabad (H)

KKR needed 87 off 7.2 overs in their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad when Russell came in at number five. 

They still required 53 with three overs remaining, yet somehow got home with two balls to spare as Russell blasted 49 not out from 19 balls, with the aid of four sixes and as many fours.

Advertisement

 

March 27: Kings XI Punjab (H)

Having scored at a strike-rate of 257.89 against the Sunrisers, Russell was even more destructive three days later versus Kings XI Punjab.

On this occasion, he needed just 17 balls to make 48 (at a strike-rate of 282.35) as Kolkata piled on 218-4 and recorded a comfortable win.

 

March 30: Delhi Capitals (A)

Russell was held back against the Capitals as wickets tumbled early in the KKR innings. 

After coming in at 61-5 in the 10th over, he simply bludgeoned 62 from 28 balls to guide his team to 185-8.

However, the Knight Riders' winning start to the season came to an end as Delhi matched that total before prevailing in a one-over eliminator as Russell finally failed to fire.

 

April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore (A)

Even by his own standards, Russell made batting look ridiculously easy against Bangalore.

Kolkata once again needed 53 from the final three overs, as had been the case against the Sunrisers. This time, they knocked the runs off with five balls to spare, with Russell almost solely responsible as he cracked 48 not out in just 13 deliveries.

His innings featured seven sixes and a strike-rate of 369.23. Surely even he cannot top that?

 

Omnisport
NEWS
IPL 2019: 5 foreign players who have performed poorly so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the top 3 openers in the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell, the phenomenon
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who have emerged as the signings of the season so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell - The storm that has hit the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Seven records that have been broken so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell - The most destructive guy in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR, Who said what: World reacts as Andre Russell denies RCB their first win of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 game-changing moments from Week 1
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The best playing XI of Week 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 19
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH
LIVE
Innings Over
MI VS SRH live score
Match 18 | Today
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us