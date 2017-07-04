Sarfraz named Pakistan Test captain

Pakistan have named Sarfraz Ahmed as their new Test captain to go with his T20 and ODI duties.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 18:26 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed has been announced as the new captain of Pakistan's Test side, meaning he will lead the team in all three formats.

The role became available following the retirement of veteran Misbah-ul-Haq after the series against West Indies in May.

Sarfraz, who is already Pakistan's Twenty20 and one-day international skipper, was quickly touted as the name to take over, and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahryar Khan made the announcement at a ceremony to honour Pakistan's successful ICC Champions Trophy campaign, which culminated in them routing rivals India in the final.

"I take this opportunity to announce Ahmed as our Test captain in addition to one-day and Twenty20 captain," Khan said.

"I and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had decided already and I think this is the right time to declare it."

It marks a steady rise to being captain across all formats for Sarfraz, who replaced Shahid Afridi as T20 skipper following an early exit at the World T20 in 2016, while Azhar Ali stood down as ODI captain in February.

The 30-year-old has played 36 Tests for his country, scoring 2,089 runs at average of 40.96.

On the appointment, Sarfraz said: "I am honoured to be appointed Test captain. I will do my best to lift the team in all three formats and will not rest on Champions Trophy laurels."