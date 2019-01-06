Sarfraz Ahmed questions the lack of pace from Pakistan's fast bowlers

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed speaks in the post-match presentation in Cape Town

Sarfraz Ahmed lamented the lack of pace in Pakistan's attack after they slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The tourists were always up against it at Newlands after being skittled for 177 in their first innings and South Africa duly completed victory inside 10 overs on the fourth morning.

Although Pakistan have failed to pass 200 in three of their four innings in the series, which the Proteas have now won with a match to spare, Sarfraz made it clear he was less than impressed with the efforts of his bowlers.

"If you talk about our bowling and their bowling, I think there's a big difference," said the skipper in his post-match news conference.

"The way our bowlers are bowling is not up to the mark. Our bowlers are bowling... with an average speed of 130 [kilometres per hour] and their bowlers are bowling at 145.

"With this type of bowling, if you're bowling with a lack of pace, you're not getting wickets here."

Sarfraz acknowledged his team had also not done enough with the bat, stating at the post-match presentation: "There were definitely not enough runs in the first innings. If we had got 250 or 300 [in the first innings], it could have been different.

"It's hard to recover if you're losing five wickets in the first session, but the way our batsmen were batting in the second innings [when Pakistan made 294], we showed that's how you learn in Test cricket.

"Our batsmen showed their courage. Hopefully, we'll have the confidence to do well in [the final Test in] Johannesburg."

