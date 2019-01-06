×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sarfraz Ahmed questions the lack of pace from Pakistan's fast bowlers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    06 Jan 2019, 17:20 IST

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed speaks in the post-match presentation in Cape Town
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed speaks in the post-match presentation in Cape Town

Sarfraz Ahmed lamented the lack of pace in Pakistan's attack after they slumped to a nine-wicket defeat in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The tourists were always up against it at Newlands after being skittled for 177 in their first innings and South Africa duly completed victory inside 10 overs on the fourth morning.

Although Pakistan have failed to pass 200 in three of their four innings in the series, which the Proteas have now won with a match to spare, Sarfraz made it clear he was less than impressed with the efforts of his bowlers.

"If you talk about our bowling and their bowling, I think there's a big difference," said the skipper in his post-match news conference.

"The way our bowlers are bowling is not up to the mark. Our bowlers are bowling... with an average speed of 130 [kilometres per hour] and their bowlers are bowling at 145.

"With this type of bowling, if you're bowling with a lack of pace, you're not getting wickets here."

Sarfraz acknowledged his team had also not done enough with the bat, stating at the post-match presentation: "There were definitely not enough runs in the first innings. If we had got 250 or 300 [in the first innings], it could have been different.

"It's hard to recover if you're losing five wickets in the first session, but the way our batsmen were batting in the second innings [when Pakistan made 294], we showed that's how you learn in Test cricket.

"Our batsmen showed their courage. Hopefully, we'll have the confidence to do well in [the final Test in] Johannesburg."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19 Pakistan Cricket South Africa Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Mohammad Amir
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarfraz highlights 'mental problem' with Pakistan
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan must remove Sarfraz Ahmed as captain
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19: Unwanted record for...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the last time Pakistan won a Test in South...
RELATED STORY
Should Sarfraz Ahmed be axed as captain of Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
Yasir to give Pakistan the edge over South Africa - Sarfraz
RELATED STORY
Analyzing Sarfraz Ahmed’s run with the bat in 2018
RELATED STORY
South Africa takes control of 2nd test against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19: Can Mercurial Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Australia-Pakistan chat not 'especially polite' - Sarfraz
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
1st Test | Wed, 26 Dec
PAK 181/10 & 190/10
RSA 223/10 & 151/4
South Africa won by 6 wickets
PAK VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 03 Jan
PAK 177/10 & 294/10
RSA 431/10 & 43/1
South Africa won by 9 wickets
PAK VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
1st ODI | Sat, 19 Jan, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 22 Jan, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 25 Jan, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
4th ODI | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:00 AM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
5th ODI | Wed, 30 Jan, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
1st T20I | Fri, 01 Feb, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 03 Feb, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
3rd T20I | Wed, 06 Feb, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Pakistan
RSA VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us