Shakib aiming to build on opening Bangladesh win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
02 Jun 2019, 23:52 IST
ShakibAlHasan - cropped
Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan insisted Bangladesh's job at the 2019 Cricket World Cup was "just started" by their impressive win over South Africa.

The Tigers broke their ODI total record with a superb innings of 330-6, before keeping the Proteas at bay in a 21-run victory at The Oval on Sunday.

Shakib starred with bat and ball, making 75 in a partnership of 142 with Mushfiqur Rahim (78), before taking his 250th ODI wicket.

Yet the 32-year-old is determined Bangladesh will continue to make an impact at this year's tournament.

"I think it'll be one of our top wins," Shakib said in the post-match news presentation.

"We have done some upsets at the World Cup, but this is a World Cup where we wanted to prove something. This is the way we wanted to start. It can't get better than that.

"Before we arrived in England, we had the belief. This is the start that we needed - we're lucky that we got this start - and now we need to keep this momentum.

"I think the dressing room will be happy but, at the same time, I think we know that the job is just started."

The day started badly for South Africa, failing to make inroads with the ball and seeing Lungi Ngidi suffer a hamstring injury.

And Faf du Plessis conceded he may have made the wrong decision by allowing Bangladesh to set a target first.

"Obviously today didn't go according to plan, starting the innings off with Lungi getting injured," he said.

"It was not ideal but, even with that happening, 330, I thought, was a little over par. Everyone chipped in with the bat but, overall, not a great performance from us.

"Looking back on it, no [South Africa would not bowl first]. I would probably change that. The thinking was, speaking to the local guys who have played here, there would be more pace and bounce on [the wicket].

"When you play against a subcontinent team, if they do get runs on the board then they can squeeze you. And that's what happened today. In hindsight, I'd probably change that decision."

