×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa sweeps Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20 series

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    24 Mar 2019, 23:26 IST
AP Image

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dwaine Pretorius made the most of a promotion to No. 3 in the batting order to hit 77 not out in the third Twenty20 and lead South Africa to a 45-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis method and a 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Allrounder Pretorius was given his chance in the series-ender with South Africa, already 2-0 up, resting some players and missing others to IPL duty. He seized it in his first innings in a T20 international, striking seven fours and three sixes in his 42-ball innings and leading South Africa to 198-2 in its 20 overs.

Sri Lanka's chase was interrupted by rain at the Wanderers in Johannesburg but the tourists were well behind the rate by then. Chasing a readjusted target of 183 from 17 overs, Sri Lanka was 137 all out in 15.4 overs.

South Africa's T20 sweep goes with its 5-0 win in the ODI series. Sri Lanka won the one that counted, though, taking the test series 2-0 to become the first team from the Asian subcontinent to win a test series in South Africa.

With eyes now on the 50-over World Cup, Pretorius delivered his best limited-overs innings for South Africa, which was put into bat by Sri Lanka, and was supported by 66 from opener Reeza Hendricks. They did the bulk of the work, allowing JP Duminy to swing freely at the end of the innings and connect for two fours and three sixes in his 34 not out from 14 balls.

In Sri Lanka's chase, opener Niroshan Dickwella made 38 and allrounder Isuru Udana 36 but only three Sri Lankans got to double figures.

Seamer Andile Phehlukwayo finished with 4-24 for South Africa.

Associated Press
NEWS
Coach Hathurusingha to return to Sri Lanka before South Africa T20 series
RELATED STORY
South Africa clinches T20 series against Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: ODI series analysis
RELATED STORY
Stats: Sri Lanka and South Africa involved in the 12th tied T20I match 
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, T20I Series: Preview, Squads, Schedule and More
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: South Africa beat Sri Lanka in super over
RELATED STORY
South Africa VS Sri Lanka Test Series: 5 Key Talking Points
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: Test series analysis
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 1st T20I: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 3 | Today
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 2 | Today
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us