×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sri Lanka gets Lewis in coaching revamp for World Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    13 Dec 2018, 15:01 IST

Colombo, Dec 13 (AFP) Jonathan Lewis was Thursday named Sri Lanka's new batting coach, with the former England player to be tasked with preparing the national team for next year's World Cup.

His appointment by Sri Lanka Cricket comes just days after Australia's Steve Rixon was brought on as fielding coach.

Lewis, 43, was head coach of the Durham County Cricket Club before accepting the post.

He played 13 ODIs for England and one Test, the latter against Sri Lanka in 2006 in which he scored 27 runs.

Lewis will join Rixon, 64, later this month for Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand, where the visitors will play two Tests, three ODIs and one Twenty20 match.

They are also scheduled for two Tests in Australia from January 24. Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said both Lewis and Rixon will coach the national team until the end of the World Cup, which wraps up in July 2019.

Sri Lanka have struggled for form recently, losing the home ODI and Test series to England, and have been plagued by crisis off-field.

Bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was suspended by the International Cricket Council in October after he was accused of match-fixing and other "corrupt conduct".

Earlier that month, ex-chief selector and former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was charged for failing to cooperate with a match-fixing probe and concealing information.

The country recently sought help from neighbouring India to draft laws to combat cheating in the game

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka of the 1996 World Cup: Tribute to the side that...
RELATED STORY
What Sri Lanka's ouster from the Asia Cup means for Sri...
RELATED STORY
Malinga back in Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: 4 reasons why Sri...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup Team Update: Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
11 Man of the Match performances in 11 World Cup Finals
RELATED STORY
Fully fit Malinga important for Sri Lanka in Asia Cup –...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Does Sri Lanka deserve to play the 2019 ICC...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us