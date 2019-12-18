Sri Lanka-Ireland Test postponed

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 Dec 2019, 20:24 IST SHARE

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland's proposed tour of Sri Lanka next year has been postponed.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that a one-off Test between the two sides in Galle that was due to take place in February will not go ahead.

Cricket Ireland has agreed to SLC's request to reschedule the Test to ensure the match comes under a new broadcast agreement.

The cancellation is another blow for Ireland just a couple of days after a scheduled home Test against Bangladesh was replaced by a Twenty20 International due to financial constraints.

Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland's chief executive, said: "We understand that ICC regulations require all Tests to be broadcast, and it became clear only recently that this one-off match was no exception.

"We were far progressed in our planning for this short tour, so we and the travelling squad are obviously disappointed.

"Most of all, we are deeply sorry for those family, friends, cricket fans and media who would have gone to such trouble to make arrangements to travel to Galle for the match.

"Rest assured we shall work as quickly as possible with SLC to identify an alternative slot for the match and we shall communicate that as soon as it is confirmed. We’d like to thank the Ireland fans for their continued support and understanding."