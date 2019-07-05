×
Sri Lanka v India: Kohli's side chasing top spot

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    05 Jul 2019, 20:10 IST
Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli

India will seek a winning end to the Cricket World Cup's group stage when they take on Sri Lanka, with top spot still in their sights.

Australia lead the way as the semi-finals beckon but India could leapfrog them should the holders lose to South Africa and Virat Kohli's men take advantage in Leeds.

India may take the chance to rest players, though, with their place in the last four already assured. This could be the ideal opportunity to leave out MS Dhoni, who has been out of sorts.

Dhoni's place in Indian cricket history is assured but his return of 223 runs is below par. It would be very like the 37-year-old to be saving his best displays for the knockout rounds, however.

For Sri Lanka there is a chance to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign that has had highs and lows. There is also likely to be a World Cup farewell for veteran quick Lasith Malinga, who inspired their defeat of England.

Avishka Fernando could lead the next generation for the Lions, with the 21-year-old having hit a superb 104 in their win over West Indies last time out, improving his batting average to 61 for the tournament. 

Kusal Perera and captain Dimuth Karunaratne are his only team-mates to have averaged over 30.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

A shock win over England will be Sri Lanka's most cherished memory from this World Cup, but their performances have been too inconsistent. They were brilliant in posting a huge score against West Indies, but terrible in being skittled by New Zealand in their opener. Form has come too late.

It is perhaps concerning for the three other semi-finalists that India have not really hit top gear - but they have not had to do so yet. A low-energy defeat to England at Edgbaston felt like a blip and, if they finish second behind Australia, they will have to play the hosts again at the same venue.

 

WHAT THEY SAID

Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne: "All batsmen have big points. We take a couple of videos - not only Rohit [Sharma], Virat and all the top six batsmen, we have a plan for everyone. But if you couldn't execute really well, the plans aren't working. So the point is we have to execute really well against those batsmen."

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik: "I think at the back of our minds we do have the semi-final in mind. That's a big game for us. For all the four teams that qualify, it's going to be a massive game. So that's in the back of the mind."

 

OPTA FACTS

- Jasprit Bumrah needs one more wicket for his 100th ODI career scalp. His first 99 wickets have come at an average of 22, the best rate of anyone to take more than 20 wickets for India.
- Sri Lanka and India have recorded seven completed Cricket World Cup matches to date; the Lions hold the edge with four victories to India's three.
- Malinga needs just one wicket to move clear of Wasim Akram as the outright third-top wicket taker in Cricket World Cup history, the pair are currently tied on 55 wickets behind Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71).

