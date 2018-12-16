×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Starc: If I listen to Warne, I may as well retire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
802   //    16 Dec 2018, 21:49 IST
MitchellStarc - cropped
Australia bowler Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will continue to ignore criticism from Shane Warne, saying he "may as well retire" if he listens to the former Australia star.

Warne has again been unflattering in his assessment of Starc's bowling in recent weeks, writing in a newspaper column after the first Test against India that some of his play had been "atrocious".

Those comments appeared to reignite a feud from 2015, when Warne criticised Starc's body language and the Australia man riposted that he had "nothing to prove" to the bowling great.

Reports suggested Starc was unhappy with this analysis, but he says he is not putting much stock in Warne's opinions, insisting the focus will remain on beating India.

"I still don't know what he said," Starc told FOX after day three of the second Test on Sunday. "I've been told about it.

"But if I keep listening to Warney, I may as well retire. I'll just keep going about my stuff, as I have done over the week."

Australia led by 43 runs after the first innings in Perth, stretching that advantage to 175 as they reached stumps at 132-4 on Sunday.

Starc (2-79) took the early wickets of Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara as India batted for the first time, before their recovery was halted by the controversial dismissal of captain Virat Kohli.

Omnisport
NEWS
Report: Starc 'furious' over criticism from former Aussie...
RELATED STORY
"I love Shane Warne" says Kashmir's 7-year-old wonder-kid
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australian legends slam...
RELATED STORY
Harris backing Starc to fire in Perth
RELATED STORY
Johnson offers Starc help ahead of Perth Test
RELATED STORY
Even if 100 people tell me I won’t become a cricketer, I...
RELATED STORY
We'll take 250-9 but got a bit wrong in end: Mitchell Starc
RELATED STORY
Warne reveals who he would pick to bat for his life
RELATED STORY
We got it wrong at the end - Starc happy despite India rally
RELATED STORY
5 great players who retired at the right time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 132/4 (48.0 ov)
IND 283/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead India by 175 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10
NZ 311/2 (84.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 29 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 06:30 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
| Today
BRH-W 174/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 153/7 (20.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women win by 21 runs
BRH-W VS MLR-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us