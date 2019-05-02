×
Starc on returning duo Smith and Warner: It's all rosy

94   //    02 May 2019, 21:54 IST
David Warner Steve Smith - cropped
Former Australia captain Steve Smith (right) and David Warner

Mitchell Starc insists the rest of the squad have no lingering issues with Steve Smith and David Warner as the pair prepare to play for Australia again at the Cricket World Cup.

Smith and Warner arrived separately from the Indian Premier League for a pre-tournament training camp in Brisbane, joining up with the rest of the 15-man party.

The batsmen were available for the final two one-day games of the series against Pakistan in March but did not feature, meaning they are yet to appear at international level since serving one-year ball-tampering suspensions in the wake of the third Test against South Africa in 2018.

The duo spent time with their team-mates in the United Arab Emirates and Starc, who was not involved against Pakistan due to injury, feels the group has moved on from the events that unfolded at Newlands.

"It's onwards, upwards and focused on the World Cup - it's all rosy," Starc told the media.

"We've all had our meetings and moved on. The meeting I was involved in, 95 per cent wasn't about Dave and Steve and the group.

"It was more about where the team was going."

Left-hander Warner has dazzled in this year's IPL ahead of his Australia comeback, hitting nine scores of 50 or more to amass 692 runs in 12 innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"He has been on fire over there, along with Steve, so that's great for him and great for the group," Starc said of the in-form Warner.

"He's a world-class player and we're excited to have him back."

