Stokes fears no-one at Champions Trophy thanks to IPL

England's Ben Stokes believes he played his best ODI innings to date after an unbeaten 102 eliminated Australia from the Champions Trophy.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 22:30 IST

England all-rounder Ben Stokes salutes his hundred against Australia

Ben Stokes believes playing in the IPL has given him the necessary tools to tackle the best players in the world as the England star plots a course to Champions Trophy glory.

England were floundering on 35-3, chasing 278, before Stokes hit a personal-best 102 not out to guide England to a 40-run DLS win over Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday and eliminate Steve Smith's side from the tournament.

The all-rounder commanded a record $2.16million price tag at the IPL auction this year and was named MVP after a string of Man of the Match performances for Rising Pune Supergiant.

He has returned to the international fold in fine fettle, scoring a hundred against South Africa in Southampton before his latest century and Stokes believes the pressure-cooker environment of the IPL has brought the best out of him.

He said: "The whole thing with the IPL is the exposure you get to big moments in games and playing in front of a huge crowd all the time.

102 - Ben Stokes (102* off 109 balls) posted his highest ever ODI score today (v Australia). Talisman. pic.twitter.com/Snd2WqOBRy — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 10, 2017

"In a situation like [Saturday], 35-3, you can just look back to a time in the past and you reflect on that and also take confidence, knowing that you've been in that situation before and done well.

"It's a different format, Twenty20 to 50-over stuff but you play against the best players in the world, whether they be batsmen or bowlers in the competition [IPL].

"So knowing that if you've done well coming into a tournament like this it gives you confidence knowing you can do well against the world's best batsmen and bowlers."

Eoin Morgan's men were among the pre-tournament favourites with Australia and Stokes says the dominant nature of Saturday's win - as well as an innings he labelled his best in ODIs - proves their credentials.

"Yeah I think so [it was my best performance with the bat], in terms of chasing," he said.

"I don't think my record's too flash in chasing for England in one-day cricket so it's nice on a personal level to be there at the end in a chase.

"But to come here and beat a strong Australia side in the way we have done just shows where we're at as an England team as well."