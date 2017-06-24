Stokes slams Roy obstruction dismissal

Jason Roy's dismissal for obstruction in England's three-run defeat to South Africa at Taunton on Friday was criticised by Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes criticised the decision to give opener Jason Roy out for obstruction as England slipped to a three-run defeat to South Africa in a Twenty20 at Taunton on Friday.

A resurgent Roy - who had been dropped from the England 50-over side after a run of low scores at the Champions Trophy - appeared to be leading his team to victory after building a 110-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow.

But after Bairstow was caught by Farhaan Behardien off the bowling of Chris Morris (2-18), Roy was then dismissed for 67 after being adjudged to have obstructed the ball as he attempted to make his ground.

Stokes was dismissed for obstruction in a one-day international defeat to Australia at Lord's in 2015, blocking a Mitchell Starc throw at his stumps with his hand, and the all-rounder - who is being rested for the three-match Proteas series - felt Roy should not have been given out.

"Can't believe that Jason Roy was given out in that manner today," Stokes wrote on Twitter. "Embarrassment is the only word that can be associated with the decision."

Roy's dismissal was the turning point as England subsequently lost all momentum but England captain Eoin Morgan refused to blame the umpires for his side's loss after they saw five wickets drop for 42 runs in the last six overs.

"Personally, I think it's a 50-50 call," Morgan told Sky Sports. "I could see both sides. It's a difficult one and we've been in those circumstances where it's been a bit more black and white, but today I thought it was 50-50.

"We lost our two in men, Jason got out and then nobody was able to take up the reins from then, which was really disappointing given the situation we were in.

"We probably should have won the game but South Africa bowled really well at the end and thoroughly deserved the win."