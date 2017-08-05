Swepson added to Australia squad for Bangladesh tour

Australia have called Mitchell Swepson into their Test squad to face Bangladesh, meaning three frontline spinners will be on the tour.

by Omnisport News 05 Aug 2017, 04:10 IST

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson

Uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been added to Australia's squad for their two-Test tour of Bangladesh.

An original 13-man party was named in June for the tour, which had appeared under threat before a long-running pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association was settled this week.

Australia had always intended to name an extra bowler at a later date to replace the injured Mitchell Starc.

Swepson, a non-playing member of the Test squad that toured India earlier in 2017, has now been called up to join fellow spinners Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar.

"We are comfortable with the fast-bowling stocks we have in the squad so have opted to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Bangladesh," said selector Trevor Hohns.

"Mitchell is a very exciting young leg-spinner who we think will benefit immensely from further experience in the sub-continent."

Swepson, 23, has not played a first-class match since December, but did impress in the Big Bash League prior to his selection for the India tour.

He had been due to tour South Africa with Australia's A squad in July and August, only for that tour to be cancelled due to the pay dispute.

The first Test between Australia and Bangladesh takes place in Dhaka from August 27.