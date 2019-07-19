×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Triple H honours England's World Cup winners with WWE title belt - but who gets to keep it?

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    19 Jul 2019, 20:04 IST
Triple H_cropped
Triple H has congratulated England's cricket team after their World Cup win.

England's triumphant squad have received plenty of praise since lifting the Cricket World Cup - and now they have been honoured with a one-of-a-kind championship belt from an unlikely fan.

As a 14-time champion, WWE superstar Triple H knows a thing or two about winning in big situations. And the man with a finishing move called the 'Pedigree' was certainly impressed with the standards shown by Eoin Morgan's side against New Zealand on Sunday, when the tournament hosts prevailed following a dramatic Super Over at the home of cricket.

The wrestler, whose real name is Paul Levesque, tweeted out a message of congratulations to the new ODI champions, along with a picture of a customised world heavyweight championship belt made to mark their success.

"An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to England Cricket for winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019! This custom WWE Championship is YOURS!" Triple H wrote.

The unique strap includes the words "World Cup champions", with the England and Wales Cricket Board's official logo appearing twice, placed either side of the central WWE badge.

However, the generous gift to mark England's achievement does create a problem - who gets to keep it?

Jos Buttler, who was in partnership with Ben Stokes in the middle during England's Super Over, had an on-topic suggestion to decide the owner, tweeting: "Royal rumble lads last man standing keeps the belt?" 

If Buttler's idea comes to fruition, Morgan and his team-mates would have to forget about boundary ropes and focus on the top rope instead. Perhaps Triple H could make an appearance during the upcoming Ashes series against Australia to crown England's new wrestling champion, too.

Advertisement

The Game at a game of cricket? We can only hope...

Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History : 2 World Cup winners who never played a World Cup match 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : 3 players who retired after the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Players who won the most Man of the Match awards in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are likely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : 3 batsmen with the most centuries in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 : Most Runs Scored | Who will be the top scorer by end of World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three bowlers who bowled the most number of maiden overs 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top three players who haven’t lived up to their potential
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Man of the Tournament | Who will clinch the title ?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us