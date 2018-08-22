We're trying to be perfect on everything - 49ers' Garoppolo accepts Shanahan critique

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was far from impressed with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's seemingly strong passing performance against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

"I didn't think their [the 49ers offense] execution was great in the first game," Shanahan told reporters after Saturday's game. "I didn't think it was great in this game, either."

Believe it or not, Garoppolo agreed with that critique.

"There were just sloppy things at times. There were some good things that we took out of the game, but we hold ourselves to a high standard," Garoppolo told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're trying to be perfect on everything and I think it's good to have that mindset."

Shanahan specifically referenced a fourth-down conversion by fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who caught a 24-yard pass from Garoppolo on a play on which the coach said the quarterback did not go through his progressions properly.

"It’s what we're trying to get him to do better and better each week," Shanahan said after the game. "Sometimes, he doesn't go through them right and he still makes some plays. We're hard on him about that stuff."

Offering his view on that play, Garoppolo said: "When it's a shorter [conversion] like that, it's how quickly can you realise that one guy is covered and get to your next option or your third, fourth, whatever it is. Every play kind of has its own unique parts to it, I guess."

Garoppolo still went 10-of-12 for 136 yards and a touchdown and an interception as the 49ers' first-team offense moved the ball well. Yet Juszczyk believes Shanahan's craving for perfection is part of a new attitude in the locker room.

"Last year, we might have been happy saying, 'OK, we scored on the first drive. The second drive we would have scored if it weren’t for penalties'. But we hold ourselves to a higher standard now," Juszczyk said. "[I] totally saw where he was coming from."

Garoppolo and the 49ers starters should play most if not all of the first half on Saturday in their third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, which will effectively serve as the dress rehearsal for the regular season.

The Niners start their regular-season campaign on the road versus the Minnesota Vikings on September 9.