Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to CSK's fourth straight home defeat in IPL 2025 ft. Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game was held on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After winning the toss, the visitors elected to bowl.

The hosts had a forgettable outing with the bat, getting bundled out for just 154 runs in 19.5 overs. On debut for CSK, Dewald Brevis impressed with a brisk 42 off 25 balls, while Harshal Patel led the charge for SRH with a superb four-wicket haul.

In response, Ishan Kishan chipped in with a valuable 44 off 34 balls, setting the platform for the chase. Kamindu Mendis then guided SRH home with an unbeaten 32 off 22, sealing a five-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

This loss marked CSK’s seventh of the season and their fourth consecutive defeat at their home ground, Chepauk. On that note, let’s take a look at the top five reactions to CSK’s ongoing struggles in IPL 2025.

Top 5 expert reactions to CSK's fourth straight home defeat in IPL 2025

#1 Aakash Chopra

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Aakash Chopra’, the former Indian opener expressed concern over Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) form in IPL 2025, stating that the team has been on the wrong side of several unwanted milestones.

He noted that after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) snapped their long-standing losing streaks at Chepauk, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also registered their first-ever win at the venue.

"Chennai have lost one more game. They have created another history, something they can't be proud of. RCB defeated them in Chepauk for the first time since 2008. DC beat them in Chepauk for the first time since 2010, and for the first time in their history, Hyderabad have beaten them in Chepauk. They have also lost four consecutive matches at home,” he said.

Chopra went on to say that CSK’s hopes of reaching the playoffs are virtually over, adding that the side has hit one of its lowest points in IPL history.

"The biggest question is - Are they going to qualify? It has a very easy answer. They are not going to qualify. They can qualify mathematically, but they won't qualify realistically. Forget 16 points, they won't even reach 14 points because they are playing extremely ordinary cricket. After 2019, it was the first time Chennai got all out at home. They have hit the lowest ebb,” Chopra added.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also hit out at the CSK batters for their failure to take responsibility. He expressed concerns about the team's lack of urgency, highlighting how the players seemed uninterested and were not rising to the occasion in key moments. He said on Cricbuzz:

“The batters look like they're just waiting to go home, waiting for the tournament to end. No one is willing to take responsibility. When Brevis was at the crease, it looked like they could build the innings around him, but even he got out. If Jadeja is coming up the order, and even if his strike rate isn’t great, then at least stay at the crease till the 15th or 18th over. Shivam Dube also got out early, so there isn’t a single batter who stuck around. There just isn’t a batter who’s holding the innings together—they're losing wickets almost every over.”

The 46-year-old also pointed out that the biggest setback for CSK has been the unavailability of their regular skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out due to injury. Sehwag added:

"I don’t understand why Sam Curran was sent up the order. Sure, he did well at No. 4 in the ILT20, but in this lineup, Brevis should be batting at No. 3. The real problem is that the top order just isn’t scoring. The biggest blow has been losing Ruturaj Gaikwad—he consistently delivered for Chennai. His strike rate was always between 140 and 160, and he used to anchor one end. Right now, Chennai simply doesn't have a player like that."

#3 Rohan Gavaskar

Former cricketer and son of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan Gavaskar, criticized the CSK players for their underperformance in IPL 2025. During his appearance on Cricbuzz, he mentioned that finishing at the bottom of the table could trigger a much-needed overhaul, leading to improvements in the upcoming season. He stated:

“So if Chennai finishes 10th, it’ll be a system shock. That shock will happen — and it could make them better for the next year. For Chennai Super Kings, honestly, I think finishing 10th might be better than finishing 8th or 7th. Because when you finish 10th, it feels like — man, something really needs to change. Something major has to be done next year.”

The 49-year-old also mentioned that while CSK’s strategy might need updating, the team’s think tank isn’t to blame. However, Gavaskar emphasized that the players and their approach to T20 cricket in 2025 must adapt to the evolving nature of the game. He added:

"I think the players will change. Because when it comes to the think tank — this is the same think tank that took them to 10 finals. There’s nothing wrong with the think tank. If you’ve played 10 finals in 17–18 seasons, your think tank is solid, it’s working perfectly fine. It’s the personnel that needs to change — the kind of thinking and cricket you’re playing in 2025 T20, that needs updating. But the brains behind the strategy — they’re fine.”

#4 Suresh Raina

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina criticized the team’s management for their inadequate recruitment, following CSK’s seventh loss and fourth straight defeat at home in IPL 2025. He pointed out that MS Dhoni may not have been involved in the decision-making process, given the squad's performance. Speaking on Star Sports, Raina said:

"They (management) always make a call to MS, I remember that. I was never close to the auction planning, to be very honest. I never had a discussion with the management regarding all of this. MS used to get a call sometimes whether to get a player or not, or make a bid, but he was never fully involved. The manner with which they did this auction, you can imagine, Dhoni aisa auction kar hi nahi sakta (Dhoni can never do an auction like this). He will mention the 4-5 players that he wants, that is it.”

The 38-year-old also highlighted that MS Dhoni has not been receiving support from any other player. During the same discussion, he added:

"A 43-year-old captain, who is playing as a brand and for fandom, is putting in the effort. He is keeping wickets at this age, captaining the side, taking the entire weight of the team on his shoulders. What are the other 10 players doing? The 18 crore, 17 crore, 12 crore players are not responding to the captain.”

#5 Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder, on his YouTube channel ‘officialIrfanpathan,’ stated that the CSK camp was heading toward a restructuring phase and criticized their batters for failing to build any momentum against SunRisers Hyderabad.

“Overall, CSK is heading toward a phase of restructuring. Speaking specifically about today’s match — they just couldn’t build any momentum. Yes, the pitch was a bit sticky and the toss played a big role. But if they had scored even 180, would Sunrisers have chased it so easily? Probably not. Sure, the ball was wet, and fans will talk about that, but the total was below-par. Even if more wickets had fallen, SRH would’ve still chased it down,” he said.

The former all-rounder also emphasized that CSK must start planning for the future, and MS Dhoni should decide in what capacity he wants to remain associated with the team.

“Going forward, CSK needs to start planning for the future right now. And MS Dhoni will have to answer some tough questions. Given his stature, it’s time to decide what the road ahead looks like. He’ll always be associated with CSK, no doubt — but the questions are his to answer, and he’ll have to bring those answers too. Right now, it feels like they have no answers in the batting department,” Pathan added.

The five-time IPL champions will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) next on Wednesday, April 30, in Chennai.

