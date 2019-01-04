×
Windies confirm Pybus as interim head coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    04 Jan 2019, 23:42 IST
West Indies - cropped
West Indies celebrate a wicket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the appointment of Richard Pybus as the team's new head coach on an interim basis.

Pybus, who returned to the Windies' set-up as high performance director last February after previously serving as director of cricket from 2013 to 2016, is set to lead the team until September.

The former Pakistan and Bangladesh head coach will begin his tenure with home Tests and one-day internationals against England, before remaining in charge for a triangular series in Ireland, the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the visit of India in July and August.

In a statement announcing the news, CWI added: "The board of directors have already approved a succession planning program for regional coaches and will simultaneously be conducting a regional search in order to appoint a long-term head coach for the Windies men's team from September 2019 onwards."

Director of cricket Jimmy Adams added: "Richard comes into the role with previous international experience having worked with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. 

"Due to his current and previous involvement in CWI, he possesses a good working knowledge of both players and coaches as the team prepares for important home series against England and India with the 2019 World Cup to be played between those series."

West Indies' previous head coach, Stuart Law, stepped down in September to take charge of English county Middlesex, with Nic Pothas initially taking charge in his absence.

Omnisport
NEWS
Pothas named Windies interim head coach
IPL 2019: Head coach and other support staff of all 8 IPL...
3 significant achievements by the Indian team under Greg...
Brathwaite returns as Windies step up World Cup preparations
5 records broken by Virat Kohli in 2018
IPL 2019: Top 5 Windies players who can have a major...
5 ODI records that were broken in 2018
5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies
Mehidy spins Bangladesh to Windies whitewash
Hope cannot inspire Windies as Bangladesh cruise to...
