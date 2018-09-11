Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Raikkonen to leave Ferrari, return to Sauber at end of 2018

PTI
NEWS
News
39   //    11 Sep 2018, 15:33 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of 2018, the Italian Formula 1 team announced on Tuesday

Milan, Sep 11 (AFP) Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen will leave Ferrari at the end of 2018, the Italian Formula 1 team announced on Tuesday.

"Scuderia Ferrari announces that, at the end of the 2018 season, Kimi Raikkonen will step down from his current role," the team said in a statement.

"During these years, Kimi's contribution to the team, both as a driver and on account of his human qualities, has been fundamental. He played a decisive role in the team's growth and was, at the same time, always a great team player."

The 38-year-old Raikkonen has started 287 grand prix, winning 20 since his debut in 2001 with Sauber, the team he will race for again in 2019.

"The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is delighted to announce that Kimi Raikkonen will join the team from 2019. The 2007 Formula One World Champion has signed for the next two seasons," Sauber confirmed.

Raikkonen left Formula One two years after winning the world title with Ferrari and spent two years competing in the World Rally Championship, before returning to F1 with Lotus in 2012.

Raikkonen moved back to Ferrari in 2014.

"As a World Champion for Scuderia Ferrari, he will always be part of the Team's history and family. We thank Kimi for all of this and wish him and his family a prosperous future," the team added

