×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Vettel fastest in last practice at US Grand Prix

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Oct 2018, 00:58 IST
AP Image

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Vettel topped the last practice at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday, offering a taste of Ferrari power in what could be a last-ditch effort to deny Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton the season championship.

Vettel must beat championship leader Hamilton or at least finish within seven points of him on Sunday to extend the title chase to Mexico City next week.

Vettel also is facing a three-spot starting grid penalty assessed Friday for driving too fast under a red flag in practice. That means Vettel can start no higher than fourth on Sunday.

Hamilton was third in the final practice, behind Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Hamilton leads Vettel by 67 points in the championship with four races to go. A fifth career title would tie him with Juan Manuel Fangio for the second most championships in Formula One history.

Associated Press
NEWS
Hamilton fastest, Vettel penalized at US Grand Prix practice
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the US Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Hamilton fastest in practice for Japanese Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 US Grand Prix: 4 Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
Vettel fastest in 2nd practice session at Italian GP
RELATED STORY
F1, US Grand Prix: Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying
RELATED STORY
Hamilton fastest in 2nd practice for Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 US Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from the...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton speedy last lap grabs pole at British Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us