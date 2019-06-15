×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A gigantic club, broken records and three more titles – Ronaldo's 2018-19 review

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    15 Jun 2019, 04:34 IST
Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating Portugal's Nations League triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed 2018-19 as an "unforgettable season" after he set records and lifted trophies with both Juventus and Portugal.

Ronaldo ended his nine-year stay at LaLiga giants Real Madrid in July 2018, moving to Italian champions Juve for €120million.

The 34-year-old more than repaid his transfer fee, scoring 21 Serie A goals as Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus cruised to an eighth successive Scudetto.

Ronaldo also became the first player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in the Champions League, though Juve were eliminated by Ajax in the quarter-finals – a defeat which ultimately may have been the reason for Allegri's departure at the end of the campaign.

But Ronaldo was not done there, and after his success with his new club, led Portugal to a Nations League Finals triumph on home soil, scoring a stunning hat-trick in the semi-final win over Switzerland.

And, taking to his official Instagram channel, Ronaldo shared his joy at achieving so much over the course of the season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles! I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderfull way I was welcomed in Italy! You’re a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll allways have a special place in my heart! Personaly, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievments I’ve had so far in 2019: - Italian Supercup winning goal; - Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals; - Nations League win and hat-trick; - First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League; - First Player to win 10 UEFA titles; - First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League; - First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019; See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you! 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

"What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles," Ronaldo posted.

"I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderful way I was welcomed in Italy! You're a very important part of our victories! 

Advertisement

"Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the Portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You'll always have a special place in my heart!

"Personally, I'll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievements I've had so far in 2019."

Ronaldo then went onto list some of his accolades from the season, including becoming the first player to win 10 UEFA titles, and being the first to score in all national team finals.

Advertisement
Premier League : All Records broken in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 LaLiga records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Records That Might NEVER Be Broken
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken Records In Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
3 Records Ronaldo Broke After Turning 30!
RELATED STORY
Four incredible records which only Cristiano Ronaldo possesses
RELATED STORY
4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
Guardiola and Man City break records in derby win at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Merci Wenger: Outlining the Frenchman's rise and gradual decline at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Tomorrow VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
International Friendlies 2019
FT CAM MAL
1 - 1
 Cameroon vs Mali
14 Jun MAU MAD 10:00 PM Mauritania vs Madagascar
Tomorrow EGY GUI 09:30 PM Egypt vs Guinea
Tomorrow MOR ZAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Zambia
Tomorrow SEN NIG 11:15 PM Senegal vs Nigeria
Tomorrow ALG MAL 11:30 PM Algeria vs Mali
17 Jun TUN BUR 09:30 PM Tunisia vs Burundi
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us