×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

A lack of goals? Spain average more than Barca – Luis Enrique

Omnisport
NEWS
News
112   //    26 Mar 2019, 01:54 IST
luis enrique-cropped
Spain coach Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique scoffed at suggestions Spain do not score enough goals, pointing out they are averaging more than LaLiga's most prolific side Barcelona.

Spain began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Saturday, beating Norway 2-1 thanks to Sergio Ramos' 71st-minute penalty.

But the European champions of 2008 and 2012 were guilty of wasting a host of chances, and for a short while that looked like costing them when Joshua King equalised from the spot midway through the second half.

It was put to Luis Enrique that the performance against Norway was indicative of an apparent problem Spain have in front of goal, but he dismissed such a suggestion.

"The debate about the lack of goals has reached me," he told reporters ahead of Tuesday's match away to Malta.

"We have 19 goals in seven games, an average of 2.7 goals per game. Barca, I think, have 2.6 goals every game on average and they're the top scorers in LaLiga. To be short of goals, we don't look too bad.

"We played better [against Norway] than we did in the 6-0 win over Croatia [in September]. There were many good actions, very few mistakes, very good high pressure. The match is close to a [rating of] nine."

Ramos stepped up in typically commanding fashion to see Spain over the line with his spot-kick against Norway, and Luis Enrique paid tribute to his captain.

Advertisement

"One of the great things about Ramos is that his conditions are unique, but his personality is still of the top level," the coach said.

"He is a leader, an example in everything, that means taking care of himself as well. We're talking about valuing something which is very difficult to find."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
5 facts you probably did not know about Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique had 'tension' with Messi at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain has scored more La Liga goals as a sub than anyone in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique casts doubt over Isco's Spain place
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona forward trios since 2004
RELATED STORY
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique defends Morata after Norway misses
RELATED STORY
Latest Transfer News - Zidane Wants Fekir at Real Madrid, PSG back in for Eriksen, Barca looking to seal Jovic deal and more...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldinho: A celebration of the beautiful game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
FT MYA IND
0 - 2
 Myanmar vs Indonesia
Tomorrow MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow CZE BRA 01:15 AM Czech Republic vs Brazil
Tomorrow GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
Tomorrow UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
Tomorrow PER EL- 05:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
Tomorrow HON ECU 06:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
Tomorrow COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us