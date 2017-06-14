Abraham to decide Chelsea future after U-21 Euro

by Reuters News 14 Jun 2017, 14:36 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Nottingham Forest v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - The City Ground - 21/1/17 Bristol City's Tammy Abraham looks dejected at the end of the match. Action Images / Tom Jacobs/ Livepic/ Files

REUTERS - Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.

Abraham, a product of Chelsea's youth academy, made two senior appearances for Chelsea in 2016 before being sent on a season-long loan spell at Championship side Bristol City, where he scored 26 goals in over 40 appearances for the club.

"I haven't spoken with Chelsea yet. I am focusing on this tournament so the discussions will happen after," Abraham told reporters.

"I'm not too sure (about his future). Hopefully it will be in the Premier League."

"After this season I need to take myself to the next level. That's the type of person I am, I always want to do better. I always want to do more. So going into the new season my aim will be to top this one."

The England team start their European Championships campaign against Sweden under-21 on June 16.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)