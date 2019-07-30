×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AC Milan's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    30 Jul 2019, 04:22 IST
piatekcropped
AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek celebrating last season

Marco Giampaolo is the latest in a string of hopeful appointments by AC Milan in their bid to bring the glory days back to the red side of San Siro, and his tenure begins away to Udinese.

The Rossoneri have not finished in the top four since 2012-13 and have gone through numerous coaches in recent years, with Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Cristian Brocchi, Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso all failing.

Gattuso narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season and stepped down, with Giampaolo coming in as his replacement from Sampdoria.

Although Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta showed promise after their January arrivals last term, Milan have only added Theo Hernandez and Rade Krunic to their squad this close season.

Few will expect a massive improvement considering the limited investment, though a relatively easy-going opening to the season – including games against promoted Brescia and Hellas Verona – might help give them the momentum they need to build up some positivity.

AC Milan's 2019-20 Serie A fixtures in full: 

August 25: Udinese v AC Milan
September 1: AC Milan v Brescia
September 15: Hellas Verona v AC Milan
September 22: AC Milan v Inter
September 25: Torino v AC Milan
September 29: AC Milan v Fiorentina
October 6: Genoa v AC Milan
October 20: AC Milan v Lecce
October 27: Roma v AC Milan
October 30: AC Milan v SPAL
November 3: AC Milan v Lazio
November 10: Juventus v AC Milan
November 24: AC Milan v Napoli
December 1: Parma v AC Milan
December 8: Bologna v AC Milan
December 15: AC Milan v Sassuolo
December 22: Atalanta v AC Milan
January 5: AC Milan v Sampdoria
January 12: Cagliari v AC Milan
January 19: AC Milan v Udinese
January 26: Brescia v AC Milan
February 2: AC Milan v Hellas Verona
February 9: Inter v AC Milan
February 16: AC Milan v Torino
February 23: Fiorentina v AC Milan
March 1: AC Milan v Genoa
March 8: Lecce v AC Milan
March 15: AC Milan v Roma
March 22: SPAL v AC Milan
April 5: Lazio v AC Milan
April 11: AC Milan v Juventus
April 19: Napoli v AC Milan
April 22: AC Milan v Parma
April 26: AC Milan v Bologna
May 3: Sassuolo v AC Milan
May 10: AC Milan v Atalanta
May 17: Sampdoria v AC Milan
May 24: AC Milan v Cagliari

Advertisement
Juve's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Inter's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2019-20 fixtures: Conte begins with Lecce, Sarri's Juve start at Parma
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2019-20 key fixtures: Juventus host Napoli on second gameweek
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Juventus v AC Milan Combined XI
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Lazio Preview: Serie A 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
Donnarumma injured in AC Milan's final Serie A fixture
RELATED STORY
AC Milan v Bologna Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups, AC Milan and Bologna Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Serie A: 5 Players from the 1990s who Deserve More Credit
RELATED STORY
Juventus edge AC Milan 2-1, near Serie A title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
Europa League 2018-19
01 Aug ZOR BUD 09:30 PM Zorya vs Budućnost
01 Aug UNI HON 09:45 PM Universitatea Craiova vs Honvéd
01 Aug LEV AEK 10:00 PM Levski Sofia vs AEK Larnaca
01 Aug RIG PIA 10:00 PM Riga vs Piast Gliwice
01 Aug HAC AZ 10:00 PM Häcken vs AZ
01 Aug DEB TOR 10:00 PM Debrecen vs Torino
01 Aug MAC STR 10:30 PM Maccabi Haifa vs Strasbourg
01 Aug MAL DOM 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Domžale
01 Aug KI LUZ 10:30 PM KÍ vs Luzern
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us