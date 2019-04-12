×
Alexander-Arnold savouring 'fun' Premier League title race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    12 Apr 2019, 02:08 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold - cropped
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is relishing the "exciting and fun" challenge of Liverpool's tight and tense fight with Manchester City to win the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men encounter another tough hurdle in the bid to be crowned champions when top-four hopefuls Chelsea arrive at Anfield on Sunday.

The pressure will build if second-placed City, who trail by two points but have a game in hand, win away to Crystal Palace prior to kick-off on Merseyside.

It will be a considerable test of nerve but defender Alexander-Arnold, the youngest member of the Reds' first-team, is at ease.

"[We've got] five games left now and just a month left," the England international told LFCTV.

"It's exciting to think that no-one knows how it's going to end up and it's all going to be done in a month's time.

"It's exciting and fun.

"Obviously me and the lads will give everything to try and make it as successful and good a day as possible on the 12th.

"[It's] a massive game on the weekend, it's one that everyone is looking forward to."

Liverpool returned to the top of the table with a 3-1 win at Southampton in their last Premier League fixture and are unbeaten in all competitions since losing to Wolves in the FA Cup on January 7.

