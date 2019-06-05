Alexander-Arnold still in dreamland as he targets 'massive' Nations League triumph

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 81 // 05 Jun 2019, 20:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold says it would be a dream come true to follow winning the Champions League with a Nations League Finals triumph with England.

The full-back celebrated the first major trophy of his career last Saturday as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to become champions of Europe for the sixth time.

The 20-year-old is now preparing for Thursday's last-four clash with Netherlands in Guimaraes as England attempt to become the first team to win the Nations League trophy.

And Alexander-Arnold hopes to do just that after realising a childhood ambition by tasting success with Liverpool.

When asked how important it would be to win the Nations League Finals, he told the Football Association's website: "Massive. It would be a dream come true.

"You don't expect to be in these situations and you never know if you ever will be again, so I think for now I'm trying to soak it up, give everything that I can and hopefully that will be achieved in the next few days.

"If you look at everyone in the squad, in one way or another, they've got something to be proud of this season. Whether it's Manchester City, who have won the vast majority of trophies, or us winning the trophy the other night or the Tottenham players who've also had an incredible season and have pushed everyone so far.

"The whole squad has had a really good season altogether and I'm sure we'll be looking to top it off over the next week and hopefully we'll leave Portugal with another trophy."

Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold said Tottenham players were among the first in the squad to congratulate the Liverpool contingent for their triumph at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"The reception has been unbelievable," he said. "They're really happy for us and positive. For the Tottenham lads it must be tough for them, but they've come and congratulated us and were one of the first to do it.

"Even if it was the other way around you have to put what happened with our clubs to one side and focus on winning something for your country. We're a team now, a few days ago we weren't, but now we are so we need to recognise that and if we pull together for the same aim then we've got a great chance of reaching where we want."