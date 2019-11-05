Allegri 'right' for Bayern Munich but Toni doubts compatriot wants job

Former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Luca Toni hopes to see Massimiliano Allegri installed as Bayern Munich boss but doubts his compatriot wants the job.

Bayern are hunting for a new head coach after parting ways with Niko Kovac in the wake of the 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag has ruled himself out of the running, leaving Ralf Rangnick, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger as the most prominent candidates.

Allegri, a free agent since leaving Juventus in May, is another experienced option and has the backing of Toni, who spent two and a half seasons with the Bundesliga club.

"I think Allegri would be the right coach for Bayern," Toni told Sport1.

However, six-time Scudetto winner Allegri reportedly covets a Premier League opportunity and Toni believes he would reject a move to Allianz Arena.

"In my opinion, he will not come," the former Juve and Italy striker added.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has said more will be known about Kovac's successor in the next three weeks.

Hans Flick, Joachim Low's former Germany assistant, will lead the team on an interim basis, beginning with the Champions League home match against Olympiacos on Wednesday.