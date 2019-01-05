×
Alli marvels at Aurier stunner for seven-up Spurs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    05 Jan 2019, 05:58 IST
SergeAurier - cropped
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier

Dele Alli felt Tottenham's 7-0 FA Cup rout of Tranmere Rovers could have been very different without Serge Aurier's "wonder strike".

League Two outfit Tranmere held the high-flying Premier League side until five minutes before half-time, when wing-back Aurier lashed in a vicious curling strike from 25 yards on Friday.

Fernando Llorente scored the first goal of a hat-trick three minutes into the second half before Aurier completed his brace and in-form forward Son Heung-min made it 4-0 inside an hour.

Llorente made way after claiming the match ball, leaving Alli to set up his replacement – Harry Kane – to complete an emphatic triumph.

"It took us a while, we knew it wouldn't be easy and it was about attitude and mentality," Alli said. "A 'wonder strike' is what it takes sometimes at a place like this.

"They were defending well and it took a bit of quality to break them down. In the second half we showed our quality.

"We know the quality we have in attack. They would have wanted a replay and, for us, we wanted to leave with a comfortable win. It was a top performance."

Speaking alongside Alli, Aurier added: "I'm happy for my two goals and happy for the team that we won. We were a good team and want to keep going for the next round.

"It was a big moment for me and the team, and we won a good game. Now we must stay focused for the next game."

