×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Alli, Vertonghen and Aurier join Kane in sitting out Spurs' Bayern trip

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Dec 2019, 23:34 IST
DeleAlli - cropped
Dele Alli (L), Serge Aurier (C) and Harry Kane (R)

Tottenham have rested Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier for their Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho announced after the 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday that star striker Kane would not be making the trip to the Allianz Arena for a dead rubber in Group B.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Alli, Vertonghen and Aurier will also remain in the United Kingdom ahead of a trip to Wolves on Sunday.

Troy Parrott is reportedly set to lead the line in Munich for Tottenham, who are guaranteed to finish second behind leaders Bayern.

Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks are still sidelined.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us