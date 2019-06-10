×
Ambitious Ben Yedder ready to leave Sevilla

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Jun 2019, 22:42 IST
Wissam Ben Yedder
Wissam Ben Yedder is ready for his next move

Wissam Ben Yedder has revealed he hopes to leave Sevilla to join one of the world's "biggest clubs" during the close season.

The France striker has been a prolific goalscorer since emerging at Toulouse and earned his move to Spain three years ago.

However, Ben Yedder believes that at the age of 28 the moment has arrived to take another step forward in his career.

It is reported Ben Yedder is on a shortlist of players interesting Barcelona, and other clubs may take an interest now he has made a declaration of his ambition.

When asked if this was a suitable time to move on from Sevilla, Ben Yedder told Le Parisien: "It's good timing, like you say. I really feel that. But I can't lack respect for the club. Whatever the final choice is, I'll be happy."

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona's reported interest leads to an offer, or whether owners of clubs across Europe are talking about him as a potential acquisition.

"It's for them to judge," said Ben Yedder. "But I dream of playing at a high level, in the biggest clubs in the world and to be alongside players of international class. It's a case of seeing where I can get to in terms of level. 

"I'm not more preoccupied about that than by my future. I'll take stock after France duty but it will also be for Seville to decide."

Barcelona
