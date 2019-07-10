×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ancelotti hopeful of James joining Napoli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    10 Jul 2019, 10:32 IST
JamesRodriguez-cropped
Colombia and Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful James Rodriguez will sign for the Serie A club.

James has emerged as a transfer target for Napoli, who want to reunite the Colombia star with former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti.

The 27-year-old's future is uncertain after Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich opted not to take up a permanent transfer following a two-year loan deal from Madrid.

Amid ongoing speculation over James, Ancelotti told reporters: "I don't know if he'll come, but we hope so.

"I know him very well, he can play in all the midfield positions. I used him as a left winger, as a number 10 and or even on the right.

"His position on the pitch isn't a problem. He's adaptable, he can play in many positions.

"As for the number 10 shirt, the important thing is that he puts on the Azzurri jersey. His number isn't important. However, he needs time and patience."

Napoli are reportedly interested in taking James on loan, though Madrid want a permanent sale and €42million as they look to raise funds amid a busy transfer window.

While Napoli are favourites to sign James, LaLiga's Atletico Madrid are believed to be monitoring the situation.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Ancelotti talks up 'true quality' of James and Icardi
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti wants James Rodriguez, confirms Napoli chief De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Why a move to Napoli can kickstart James Rodriguez's stagnant career
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez set to reunite with former boss, Carlo Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich opt not to keep James Rodriguez
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: James to stay in Madrid – by joining Atletico
RELATED STORY
10 Famous players who became managers of their clubs 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Star midfielder edges closer to Napoli loan with option to buy
RELATED STORY
It doesn't just depend on me - James Rodriguez waiting on Real Madrid decision
RELATED STORY
James not sure where he'll play amid Napoli speculation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us