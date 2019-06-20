×
Argentina lucky to be alive at Copa America – Scaloni

20 Jun 2019, 10:16 IST
LionelMessi - Cropped
Argentina forward Lionel Messi

Lionel Scaloni admitted Argentina were "lucky" to still be alive in the Copa America after a 1-1 draw with Paraguay on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi's second-half penalty cancelled out Richard Sanchez's goal in the Group B clash in Belo Horizonte.

But Argentina also needed goalkeeper Franco Armani, who saved a spot-kick from Derlis Gonzalez to earn his side their first point of the tournament.

Scaloni, whose team are facing a group-stage exit and need a win over Qatar on Sunday, said Argentina were fortunate.

"The solution is that we have to win. We are lucky to be alive," he told a news conference.

"We have to look more like the second half, but be more balanced and thus be able to manage the game."

The introduction of Sergio Aguero at half-time led to a more dangerous Argentina as the forward played alongside Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

But an unhappy Martinez was substituted in the 67th minute with what was later described as a glute injury.

"I don't know if it was the best version [before Martinez came off], but without a doubt it was the most dangerous," Scaloni said.

"Sergio entered very well."

Argentina remain bottom of the group on one point, behind Colombia (six), Paraguay (two) and Qatar (one) ahead of Sunday's games.

