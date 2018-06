Argentina must lessen burden on Messi, says Guzman

Lionel Messi needs to be well-supported by his Argentina team-mates, goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman said.

Omnisport NEWS News 14 Jun 2018, 07:22 IST 1.01K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Argentina star Lionel Messi

Argentina goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman told his team-mates they needed to lessen the burden on star Lionel Messi at the World Cup.

Messi, 30, will again lead the South American nation at the showpiece tournament, where they face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

But the Barcelona forward will be heavily relied upon as he looks for his first senior international trophy.

Guzman, who replaced the injured Sergio Romero in Argentina's squad, said his team-mates needed to ease the pressure on Messi as much as they could.

"Of course Leo is a very important figure to us. We have to know how to be with him. He has to let us too," he told a news conference Wednesday.

"And we have to, somehow, take away the responsibility he already has. He feels it too.

"We also have several figures to be a friend to him and make him feel good."

[SELECCIÓN MAYOR] A tres días del debut en #Rusia2018, el equipo dirigido por Jorge Sampaoli sigue trabajando en Bronnitsy. pic.twitter.com/fWN6F9NGaB — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) June 13, 2018

Guzman added: "I'll try to be with him at any moment. I will try to lift him up if I see he's doubtful. And we hope to be able to celebrate, next to him, each game.

"We have to be calm that Leo's fine."

Looking for a first World Cup trophy since 1986, Argentina begin their campaign against Iceland Saturday.