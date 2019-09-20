Arsenal youngster Saka hails 'legend' Ljungberg

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has credited the influence of Arsenal great Freddie Ljungberg after a dazzling breakout performance for the club in the Europa League.

Making only his second senior start, Saka laid on goals for Joe Willock and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before rounding of a 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt with an excellent strike of his own from 25 yards.

Ljungberg moved up from his role with Arsenal's academy to act as an assistant to head coach Unai Emery this season and Saka acknowledged the former Sweden international's continued presence has aided his development.

"He's been with me since I was 15 and seen me do amazing things, but he always tells me to stay humble and keep working hard because he really thinks I can be a top player," the 18-year-old told reporters.

"He's been a player before so he understands how I would feel. He's played in my position and it’s just so good to have him there, an Arsenal legend giving me advice. There's not much more I can ask for."

Indeed, some of those words of wisdom came Saka's way during half-time at the Commerzbank-Arena – even if not all of them sunk in.

Dream come true to score for @arsenal and to get 2 assists tops of a special night pic.twitter.com/HONgguzjFj — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) September 19, 2019

"He was teaching me some tactics but I can't quite remember what he was saying because he does give me a lot of information," he said.

"He’s been a big part in my progress."

The likes of Willock, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson featuring alongside Saka hints at a bright future for Arsenal's homegrown talents.

"It's good to have your mates around you," Saka added. "They push you.

"When you're down they pick you up, when they're down I pick them up. It's good to have them all around us."