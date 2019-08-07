×
Arter puts Premier League career on hold for Fulham promotion push

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    07 Aug 2019, 00:24 IST
harry arter - cropped
Harry Arter has joined Fulham from Bournemouth

Harry Arter is targeting promotion back to the Premier League with Fulham after joining the Cottagers on loan from Bournemouth.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder has stepped down from the top flight to spend the season with Fulham, who are managed by his brother-in-law Scott Parker.

It will become a permanent deal if "performance-related criteria" are met, Bournemouth announced.

Arter, 29, played over 250 games for Bournemouth across eight seasons before spending the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Premier League rivals Cardiff, who were relegated on the penultimate weekend.

He joins a Fulham team who suffered a dismal campaign in the top tier last term, never looking capable of surviving after coming up through the play-offs.

Arter told fulhamfc.com: "The club's ambition to get straight back into the Premier League was something that definitely attracted me. The manager, I knew he really wanted me at the club.

"From the owner down to all the staff it's clear that the target is to get promoted this year. It's a challenge I want to be part of and I'm really looking forward to it."

The former Charlton youth player, who grew up in south-east London, added: "It's a great move for me for family reasons. I've always had a desire to play for a club in London. Ever since Scott signed here five or six years ago I've always come and watched Fulham and it's great to be part of the club."

Premier League 2019-20
Premier League 2019-20
Contact Us