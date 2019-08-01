×
Aston Villa sign Heaton from Burnley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    01 Aug 2019, 14:20 IST
Tom Heaton
Tom Heaton has joined Aston Villa from Burnley

Aston Villa have announced the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton from Burnley for a reported fee of £8million.

The England international joins Dean Smith's side following 200 appearances in all competitions in six seasons with the Clarets.

"I am delighted that Tom is joining Aston Villa," Smith told the club's website.

"He's done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "Quite simply a situation arose this summer, where he is in the final year of his contract, there was contact from Aston Villa and I believe he has been offered a very good contract for him and his family.

"It's a very good fee for a very good player, but who is 33 with 10 months left on a contract, which has to be balanced up.

"For me, more on the personal side, Tom is a fantastic bloke, a fantastic player and my first ever signing at Burnley Football Club."

Heaton becomes Villa's 11th signing since their promotion back to the Premier League.

Jota, Wesley, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Douglas Luiz have all moved to Villa Park alongside Heaton for a reported combined fee of £110m.

Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is also expected to join the club.

Premier League 2019-20
