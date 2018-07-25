Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona 'dream' swayed Malcom in transfer tug-of-war

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.62K   //    25 Jul 2018, 03:44 IST
Malcom - cropped
Malcom in action for Bordeaux.

New Barcelona signing Malcom hailed the stature of the LaLiga champions after turning his back on an expected transfer to Roma.

The 21-year-old secured a "dream" €41million move to Camp Nou on Tuesday, just a day after Bordeaux announced they had accepted a bid from Roma.

The Serie A side are now considering their legal options after feeling as though they were forced into an "auction" despite believing negotiations were complete.

Malcom, a Brazil youth international, described his sudden switch to Barca as the fulfilment of a boyhood ambition.

"This is a unique experience. I feel really happy. It's a dream come true to come to one of the biggest clubs in the world," he told Barca TV.

"I hope to make the fans happy. I'm really looking forward to meeting my team-mates, to talk to them and find out more about the way we play.

"I'm really excited and in a hurry to get started. It's difficult to explain the feeling. It's a dream come true since I was young."

The former Corinthians forward sparked a race for his signature with 12 Ligue 1 goals in his final season at Bordeaux.

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana interested in...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona superstar to join the...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to replace Rakitic with €150 million-rated...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo demands Barcelona superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: FC Barcelona and Manchester United plan a swap...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 Club Legends Who Left in the 2018 Summer Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three superstars worth  €370...
RELATED STORY
Is Barcelona strong enough to win UCL this season?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho tried to convince...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us