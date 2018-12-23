×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen confirm Bosz as new boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    23 Dec 2018, 16:44 IST
Bosz - cropped
Peter Bosz will take over at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz has been appointed as the Bundesliga club's next coach.

Leverkusen sit ninth in the Bundesliga table heading into the winter break and, despite securing a third win in four league games by beating Hertha Berlin on Saturday, Heiko Herrlich has been relieved of his duties.

And the club have revealed that Bosz, whose successful 2016-17 campaign with Ajax led to a short-lived stint at Dortmund, which came to an end in December 2017, will take over in the new year, having signed a contract until 2020.

"Heiko Herrlich gave our team an important boost last year after a very difficult season," Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said in a statement.

"Until the end we had the conviction and the will to make it with him as head coach. Unfortunately, a stagnation in the development of the team is no longer deniable."

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes added: "Bosz stands for offensive, fast-paced and inspiring football.

"He has always shown a special passion for working with young players, that's why he fits in very well with us."

Bosz took charge of Ajax in July 2016, and guided the Eredivisie club to the Europa League final – where they were beaten 2-0 by Jose Mourinho's Manchester United – and a second-placed finish in the Dutch top flight, before taking over at Dortmund.

A seven-match unbeaten run in the league saw Dortmund flying at the start of the campaign, but an eight-game winless streak and no victories in the Champions League group stage resulted in Bosz losing his job at Signal Iduna Park.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac condemns criticism of Leverkusen boss Herrlich
RELATED STORY
Havertz's future lies with Bayer Leverkusen – sporting...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich confirm torn ACL for Tolisso
RELATED STORY
Bayer Leverkusen's Bailey accepts Jamaica call-up
RELATED STORY
Bailey will not leave in January, Leverkusen insist
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: Injuries emerge as Kovac's first real...
RELATED STORY
Hoffenheim boss believes Arsenal star can be as good as...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Bayer Leverkusen's Tah elevated to Germany squad
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us