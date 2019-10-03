Bayern pair Alaba and Boateng cleared of serious injuries

Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba

Bayern Munich have confirmed David Alaba and Jerome Boateng avoided serious injuries during the 7-2 drubbing of Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Austria international Alaba, the target of a wild challenge from Serge Aurier in the early stages, complained of rib pain and had to be withdrawn at half-time in London.

But the Bundesliga champions have revealed the left-back suffered a "heavy bruise" rather than a break, meaning he is not yet out of contention for Saturday's home match against Hoffenheim.

Centre-back Boateng should be available as Niko Kovac's men seek to cement top spot.

Squad update:



@JB17Official has returned to full team training after his muscle problems



@David_Alaba sustained a heavy bruise to his ribs (not broken) and will complete a light session in the gym



@LucasHernandez continues to work individually on his recovery pic.twitter.com/GizCHNqmRU — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 3, 2019

The experienced defender was forced off in the 72nd minute against Spurs but the muscle problem he suffered did not prevent him from returning to training on Thursday.

Alaba completed a light gym session, while club-record signing Lucas Hernandez continued his recovery from a knee injury.