Belgium pipe up with plan to take on Scotland at their own game

Michy Batshuayi should stick to football

Belgium hope to lead Scotland a merry dance in Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier - and Thorgan Hazard and Michy Batshuayi are learning the bagpipes in preparation.

Red Devils supporters can expect to hear Flower of Scotland piped across the city when the Tartan Army descend on Brussels.

Expert player Eric Remy, from the Ypres Surrey Pipes and Drums band, was invited to teach the essentials to midfielder Hazard and striker Batshuayi, who could both line up against Steve Clarke's Scots.

Borussia Dortmund new boy Hazard and Crystal Palace frontman Batshuayi almost blanched on being told that not only would they have to wear kilt and sporran, but they would have to drop their shorts.

It can take years to become competent on the pipes, and neither footballer showed off virtuoso ability.

If it's true that we prepare our boys in a special way for #BELSCO? Maybe... Join us https://t.co/f2VILpUnDj #COMEONBELGIUM pic.twitter.com/xtrehM13PH — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 9, 2019

Hazard said: "I think we'd better stick with football."

"Yes, I think so too," said Batshuayi, in a video shown on the team's Twitter page. "I prefer leaving this to the Scots and pick up a football instead."

Hazard teased Batshuayi as the pair donned their kilts, saying: "You're looking good in that."

Batshuayi responded, grabbing Hazard's sporran: "You too, you're cute with this."

Belgium head Group I after three straight wins to launch their campaign, while Scotland sit in third place on six points.