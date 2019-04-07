×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Benzema has always been crucial for Real Madrid – Zidane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    07 Apr 2019, 08:08 IST
KarimBenzema-cropped
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insisted Karim Benzema has always been a "hugely important player" for the LaLiga and European giants after his two-goal haul.

Benzema – wearing the captain's armband – maintained his fine form with a brace as he helped rescue a 2-1 win over Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Madrid trailed at half-time but Benzema netted a towering header to restore parity approaching the hour-mark before the 31-year-old repeated the feat with nine minutes remaining.

Benzema – who arrived from Lyon in 2009 – has scored 17 LaLiga goals this season and four in his past three league games, earning praise from Zidane.

"He's always been crucial for the team," Zidane said of his French compatriot. "He's scoring more goals now but he's always been a hugely important player. I want to speak about the team.

"Karim knows very well that the team has been vital for him too and I want to stress just that.
 
"I'm delighted for Karim. But every player has reacted well, played for pride and looked to win the game.

"Karim is having a great season and he's scoring a lot of goals. People's perception of him has changed as a result, but he's always been a crucial player."

Advertisement

Benzema, who only managed five LaLiga goals last season, has scored 26 goals in all competitions this term.

Madrid – already out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey – are third and 13 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons why even Zinedine Zidane cannot win with this Real Madrid team
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Benzema has a record that even Messi and Ronaldo don't have
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Zinedine Zidane defends decision to field his son Luca against Huesca
RELATED STORY
Casillas: Zidane is like Real Madrid great Del Bosque
RELATED STORY
Navas: I'll leave Real Madrid if Zidane tells me to
RELATED STORY
Zidane happy for Isco's impact
RELATED STORY
How will Real Madrid line up for next season? Probable Real Madrid eleven featuring Pogba and Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zidane wants €150 million Manchester United target but Florentino Perez eyes move for elite player from arch-rivals worth €105 million and more, April 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Manchester United star, agent push for Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 major club issues that even Zidane will need time and backing to fix
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us