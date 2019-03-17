×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bonucci convinced Genoa defeat 'just a hiccup' for Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    17 Mar 2019, 21:55 IST
bonucci-cropped
Leonardo Bonucci in action against Genoa

Leonardo Bonucci is certain Juventus' shock 2-0 defeat to Genoa on Sunday is "just a hiccup" on their way to securing an eighth successive Serie A title.

After beating Atletico Madrid 3-0 to secure a 3-2 aggregate win in the Champions League last 16, Juve were far from their best at Stadio Luigi Ferraris and were punished in the final 18 minutes.

Former Juve midfielder Stefano Sturaro opened the scoring and Goran Pandev finished the visitors off, making Massimiliano Allegri's decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo look somewhat suspect.

Nevertheless, remain comfortably clear of Napoli and Bonucci is confident the loss in Genoa was nothing more than a blip for the reigning champions.

"It's never nice to lose, but then again, after Tuesday's game we knew Genoa would be a difficult match from both a physical and mental point of view," the Italy international told Juve's official website.

"It won't have an impact on our season, it is just a hiccup on our path. Now, let's recover after the [international] break and begin again with Empoli.

"We gave everything to the very end against Atletico, so this break now in the season is a godsend.

"Those who will link up with their national teams will be able to recover because they play in a few days, while those who stay here will have the opportunity to regain their energy."

Juve return to domestic duties when they host Empoli on March 30.

Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Genoa condemn Juventus to first Serie A loss of the season
RELATED STORY
Juventus loses 2-0 at Genoa in 1st league defeat of season
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo rested for Juventus' trip to Genoa
RELATED STORY
Bonucci: Juventus showed 'cojones' in Champions League comeback
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Atalanta vs Juventus: Match Preview, Team News and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Bonucci rejected Real Madrid for Juventus return
RELATED STORY
Reports: Genoa and Juventus fans demand refund after Ronaldo is rested
RELATED STORY
Juventus confirm Bonucci ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 men who won the game for Massimiliano Allegri
RELATED STORY
Bonucci returns to Juventus training
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us