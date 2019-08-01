×
Bournemouth sign Danjuma from Club Brugge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    01 Aug 2019, 14:50 IST
arnaut danjuma - cropped
Arnaut Danjuma, who is joining Bournemouth from Club Brugge

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international moves to the Premier League for a reported fee of £13.7million.

He is the Cherries' fourth signing of the close season, following Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing to the Vitality Stadium.

"Coming to Bournemouth is a really good step up for me," Danjuma told afcbTV.

"The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.

"I'm excited to be here. The last 24 hours have been a bit crazy but I'm delighted to be at the club and I've only heard positive things about it.

"I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started."

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "Arnaut is another outstanding addition to our squad and I'm delighted that he is a Bournemouth player.

"This is someone we have been tracking for a number of years, who has all the attributes to become a key player for this team.

"Football is about entertainment and, as a technical, attack-minded player, I'm confident Arnaut will excite our fans and they will enjoy watching him."

Danjuma progressed through PSV's youth system before spending two seasons with NEC.

He scored five goals in 20 appearances for Club Brugge in Belgium's top flight last term, as well as a remarkable long-range strike against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
