Brands calls for Everton unity and reveals Richarlison extension is close

Everton boss Marco Silva

Director of football Marcel Brands says the Everton board is "united" in their support of coach Marco Silva and also revealed star striker Richarlison is close to agreeing a new deal at Goodison Park.

Last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City again prompted speculation over Silva's future with Everton 16th in the Premier League table, four points off the relegation places.

But Brands is confident improvement is round the corner after sitting down and discussing the situation with the Portuguese.

He told the club's website: "Everyone at the club was disappointed last Saturday, it was a poor performance and a poor result, something we didn't expect after the last few weeks.

"If we talk about improvement, we talk about a couple of weeks ago when we played Burnley. After that game, as a board, we sat down with Marco to see how we could help him, how we can improve results.

"We spoke with individual players, did some team building activities, spoke with staff members and after that we got a few good results.

"We also got a good result just before the break against Southampton so you don't expect a result like last Saturday against Norwich.

"But it's important that everyone feels that we can turn it around to get better results.

"Most people know that I always go to the dressing room after the game, to see how the atmosphere is.

"Of course, everyone was disappointed last Saturday but you saw in the eyes of the players the fire that they want to resolve this, to turn this around - together with the whole staff."

Marcel Brands says everybody at Everton is united and working together to turn the Club's results around and stressed the Club's commitment to its long-term plan for the future, revealing a new deal has been agreed to extend the contract of Brazil international Richarlison. — Everton (@Everton) November 29, 2019

Brands believes stability is the best way forward for a club that had genuine aspirations of a European place this season.

He added: "If you look at our ranking and the results, we expect a lot better.

"We have enough quality and, although we were a bit unlucky with some VAR decisions and injuries, we have a good squad and we have to improve our results.

"That's also what Marco is working on, together with the players.

"As a board we have to support him. We know in sport you have to perform and that goes for the manager, the players, everyone, but it's especially important at this club after a couple of years of instability to stick together.

"The most important thing is that the squad feels it can improve and the staff feel they can improve, we have to support them. As a director of football and a board, we are united in that and it's important we stick together to improve our situation."

One potential piece of good news for Everton fans is that star striker Richarlison is set to extend his stay on Merseyside.

The Brazil international joined from Watford in July 2018 for a fee that could rise to £50 million and is close to agreeing a new deal that would keep him under contract for another five years.

Brands said: "We have to look at the positives ahead and one during a week like this is that we are now busy with the last details of extending the contract of one of our key players Richarlison until 2024. That is a positive for the long term."