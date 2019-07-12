×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Atletico challenge Griezmann's Barcelona transfer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
757   //    12 Jul 2019, 19:54 IST
Antoine Griezmann - cropped
Former Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid are challenging Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona as they insist the Catalans should have paid €200million to activate his release clause, not €120m.

Barca confirmed the signing of Griezmann on Friday on a five-year deal after a solicitor representing the forward deposited money for his buy-out clause at LaLiga headquarters in Madrid.

However, Atletico believe the France international agreed terms with Barca before his clause dropped from €200m on July 1 and therefore claim they are owed an additional €80m to ratify the transfer.

In a statement published after Barca announced Griezmann as a new signing, Atleti said: "The amount deposited is insufficient to meet his release clause, since it is obvious that the agreement of the player and Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from 200million euros to 120million euros.

"It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified that the player made the communication, on May 14, that he will leave the club.

"Atletico Madrid believes the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player and that is why it [the club] has already started procedures it considers appropriate for the defence of its rights and legitimate interests."

Barca, who reportedly plan to present Griezmann at Camp Nou on Sunday, have yet to respond to Atletico's claims.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona News: Catalans issued legal action warning over Antoine Griezmann transfer by Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann to be fined by Atletico Madrid after failing to report for pre-season training
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans and Atletico Madrid keen to sign Angel Di Maria
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana expected to complete Antoine Griezmann transfer within a week
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann transfer to be made official within the next few days 
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona sign Griezmann from Atletico for €120m
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Griezmann tells Atletico he will not join them in training despite the club's summons
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana trigger Antoine Griezmann's €120 million release clause
RELATED STORY
Barcelona meet with Atletico for Griezmann transfer talks
RELATED STORY
Neymar's father denies reports he is heading to Barcelona, Valverde 'OK' to sign both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann and more Barcelona transfer news: 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us