BREAKING NEWS: Greenwood signs new Man United contract

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 62 // 18 Oct 2019, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mason Greenwood celebrates Manchester United's win over Astana

Mason Greenwood has signed a new long-term Manchester United contract, the club have confirmed.

The 18-year-old forward has committed to a four-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year.

"Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true," Greenwood told the club's website.

"I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

"I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential."

Greenwood made his Premier League debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2-0 away defeat to Arsenal in March, with his first top-flight start coming two months later.

He has become a regular in the first-team squad in 2019-20, making six substitute appearances in the league and starting three times in cup competitions.

Greenwood scored his first goal for United to seal a 1-0 Europa League win over Astana at Old Trafford on September 19 and struck again in the EFL Cup draw with Rochdale, with the Red Devils ultimately progressing to the next round on penalties.

Advertisement

"Mason has progressed through our outstanding academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made. At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher," Solskjaer said.

"Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player. Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him."

Greenwood is the second United academy graduate to sign a new contract with the club this week.

Full-back Brandon Williams, who made his debut in the Rochdale clash and started the Europa League draw with AZ, signed a three-year deal with the option of a fourth on Thursday.