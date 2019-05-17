×
BREAKING NEWS: Icardi tells Inter he wants to stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    17 May 2019, 17:24 IST
MauroIcardi - cropped
Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi has reaffirmed his commitment to Inter after "repeatedly" telling the Serie A club of his desire to stay beyond this season. 

The Argentina striker took to social media on Friday to address reports in the Italian media which claimed he is angling for a move to champions Juventus.

Icardi, 26, is coming to the end of a difficult sixth season at San Siro which has seen him lose the captaincy and spend time nearly two months out of the first team amid conflicting views of an apparent knee injury.

He returned to the fold in April and has now moved to dismiss all transfer speculation.

"Since the press has recently reported news that does not reflect my thoughts and my will, I want to inform our fans that I have repeatedly informed the club of my intention to stay at Inter," Icardi said on Instagram.

"Thus, from now on, no misunderstandings of any kind will be created. I understand the interests of the press to sell fake news but I can't do anything more than to clarify things personally.

"I repeat: I have already expressed to Inter my desire to stay, because Inter is my family. Time will tell who told the truth.

"Forza Inter, always."

